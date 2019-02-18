LHC to take up Khawaja brothers bail pleas in Paragon City scam on Feb 19

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear bail petitions of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam on Tuesday (Feb 19).

The division bench consists of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders had submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested them in connection with Paragon scam, though they extended full cooperation to NAB authorities in the investigation.

The brothers contended that they did not have any link with Paragon and all charges levelled against them were baseless.

They pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to them as investigations had been completed in the case and no more confinement was required.