India needs to listen to the people of Kashmir: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Monday urged India to listen to Kashmiris and warned that they would not lose their determination to break free from its subjugation.

Asad took to Twitter and said, “India needs to listen to the people of Kashmir. It must realise that the more they try and repress the people of Kashmir through violence the more determined Kashmiris become to break free from the subjugation by India.”

“No amount of scapegoating Pakistan will change that reality,” the minister added.

Earlier, at least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when suspected militants targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Indian-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, in what is the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state.

The car bomb attack was reportedly claimed by militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad and carried out by a 20-year-old Kashmiri man.

India had accused Pakistan of facilitating the attack as tensions between the two countries escalated and India announced it would withdraw Pakistan’s ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status under WTF rules. However, Pakistan has denied all allegations of terror financing.