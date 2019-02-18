IHC to take up appeals against Al-Azizia verdict today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up appeals against the Al-Azizia verdict sentencing deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail on Monday.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition.

Accountability Judge Arshad Malik had on Dec 24, 2018, convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and awarded him seven years imprisonment, besides imposing fines of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

During the last hearing, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris had argued that his client “was not the real owner of the assets, but he had still been sentenced” in the Al-Azizia reference. Moreover, bail had been sought on “medical grounds”.

It merits a mention that Nawaz is currently at Jinnah Hospital after a medical board recommended that he is transferred from Kot Lakhpat jail to seek treatment.

Moreover, IHC will also hear the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal against his acquittal in the Flagship reference and seeking an extension of the sentence and penalty in Al-Azizia.