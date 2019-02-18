Hafeez out of PSL 2019

DUBAI: The management of Lahore Qalandars on Monday confirmed that franchise captain Mohammad Hafeez has been ruled out for the rest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season owing to his thumb injury.

The 38-year-old payer received an injury during Qalandars’ game against Karachi Kings on Saturday.

An official statement issued by the management said that “his thumb was fractured during the match due to which he needs surgery”.

Initially, Hafeez was advised bed rest for a few days.

However, following the surgery, it was disclosed that he will not be able to play for two months.

“Therefore; he is released from the captaincy,” the press release read.

Qalandars’ Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sameen Rana expressed disappointment and said that “this is extremely disappointing for the franchise”.