Gen Bajwa, Saudi crown prince discuss regional security

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry in a tweet said, “During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of defense.”

According to reports, the regional security focusing on Middle East was discussed during the meeting.

Pakistan’s initiatives on the ongoing peace talks between the United States and Taliban were also discussed, the sources added.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Asim Munir, DG Military Intelligence (MI) and DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor were also present during the meeting.