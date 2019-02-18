FM Qureshi, UK minister discuss trade, bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK’s Minister of State for Commonwealth and United Nations at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office met on Monday to discuss trade and bilateral relations between Britain and Pakistan.

The two ministers expressed their satisfaction at the present bilateral interaction and agreed to further increase cooperation in diverse fields. The foreign minister underlined the need for increased cooperation in trade, investment, and education.

He acknowledged the assistance of the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in the advancement of education and health sectors in Pakistan.

The foreign minister appreciated the contribution made by the Pakistani diaspora in the UK and briefed Lord Ahmad on the immense potential for tourism in Pakistan and steps taken by the government to promote this sector.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the grave situation of human rights violations by the Indian security forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

Lord Ahmad lauded the government’s reform agenda in socio-economic sectors and recognized the improved security situation in the country. He briefed on the prospects of post-Brexit trade and gave assurance regarding his government’s continued support in this regard.

He also stressed upon the need to further intensify cooperation at the multilateral fora, including at the UN and the Commonwealth of Nations, in particular in the fields of cyber-security, environment, and human rights.

Lord Ahmad expressed the desire to work closely with the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora in the UK to further improve bilateral ties.