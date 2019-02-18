CTD declares DHA car blast an A-class case

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) expressed its failure in arresting the culprits responsible for a car blast in Karachi’s Defence area before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday.

The CTD police submitted a report in the ATC regarding the case, disclosing that the terrorists were planning a terrorist attack in the city by planting a bomb device in the vehicle.

The report further said that the police tried its utmost to arrest the culprits and pleaded the court to declare the incident as an A-Class case. “The unknown terrorists fled from the scene and went into hiding,” it said.

The court, while accepting the report, ordered the CTD to continue their investigations.

A car parked at an empty plot near Khadda Market, Defence Phase-V, exploded in wee hours of Monday, Dec 3 last year.

The FIR of the case, with the state as the complainant, was registered under the Explosives Act, while different terror charges were also included.

The police said that the blast was caused using an improvised explosive device. While the bomb was connected to six LPG cylinders kept in the car.

The FIR further said that two explosives bags, weighing two kg and six kg, were also found from the spot.

A fire brigade van was called to douse the flames, which had completely destroyed the car.

The law enforcement agencies said the car that caught fire after the explosion was stolen from Jamshed Road area a few days ago.