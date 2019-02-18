CM for development of livestock sector on modern lines

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the livestock sector will be developed on modern lines to eradicate poverty from rural areas of the province.

“In this regard, the buffalos of Punjab, which are the black gold of the country, can copiously facilitate the people at the grassroots,” he said while addressing the inaugural session of the International Buffalo Congress at a local hotel Monday.

Buzdar said that the livestock sector plays an important role in strengthening the national economy and welcomed the international experts whose participation, he added, is a good omen. “I hope that livestock breeders, veterinary scientists and researchers will learn from each other’s experiences.”

“It is important to note that buffalos are playing an important role in improving the rural economy,” he said, adding that latest techniques should be adopted both individually and collectively to enhance the production of milk and meat.

The development of livestock sector will result in benefitting the leather industry and its exports will also be boosted, Buzdar said, adding that the Punjab government is fully committed to promote and develop the livestock sector according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Punjab has entered a new era and the adoption of latest livestock techniques will not only help fulfill the needs of milk and meat but their export will help to earn precious foreign exchange. Disease-free zones are also being established for animals in Punjab and Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Bahawalpur will be established soon.”

Provincial Livestock Minister Hasnain Bahadar Dareshak, on the occasion, said that new ideas will be exploited to promote dairy farming. International Buffalo Federation Secretary Antonio Borghese said that people living in rural areas of Pakistan had deep affection towards buffalos. UVAS VC Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that buffalo was the populist animal of South Asia which can be catalyzed in poverty alleviation in the villages.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the International Buffalo Congress and Sino-Pak Joint Buffalo Research Centre and also presented shields to the best performing veterinary experts.

Provincial Minister Malik Nauman Langrial, Ashfa Riaz, Advisor to Chief Minister Faisal Hayat Jabwana, international veterinary scientists, livestock experts and animal breeders were present.