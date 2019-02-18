Amna Babar ties the knot

One of the top Pakistani model Amna Babar recently announced that she has tied the knot with Zahid Noon.

The model took to Instagram and shared two pictures of herself with husband Zahid Noon with the caption: Love, laughter and happily ever after. #Married.

In what appeared to be a private ceremony, the bride was seen wearing a white outfit with a green dupatta.

Several fans and those from the industry congratulated Amna and wished her well on starting her new journey.

Earlier, Amna has won the Best Emerging Talent – Fashion award in 2014.