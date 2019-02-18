Ali Zafar’s performance was DEARLY missed at PSL 4 this year!

Starting with ‘Ab Khel Ke Dikha’ in 2016, ‘Ab Khel Jamay Ga’ in 2017 and ‘Dil Se Jaan Laga De’ in 2018, we cannot help but wonder:

Where was Music Legend Ali Zafar?!

When news came out about Pakistan Super League 4 this year, people were more than excited to find out who would be performing at the Opening Ceremony.

Whilst everyone was expecting a few of the best performers in our country to perform, we, well, had to put up with Aima Baig and Shuja Haider, and Fawad Khan (who’s more of an actor/performer rather than a musician now, might we add).

Whilst some people liked the tracks sung and performed on at the ceremony, people were found questioning the absence of Ali Zafar in PSL 4 this year.

I mean, why wouldn’t they? The crowd missed out on some serious fun this year:

Like the video? We do too. This was from AZ’s 2017 performance.

Ali Zafar, as we all know, has been with Pakistan Super League throughout. It is one of the most popular events of our country that we look forward to, and so, it HAS to be grand.

However, we’ve heard something totally different. Seems to us that people have been less than impressed with the performances.

To start off with, Zoheb Hassan threatened to take legal action against PSL for using ‘Disco Deewane’ at their ceremony without his permission to reproduce the song.

Now, let’s go through Fawad Khan’s performance, shall we? We’ll talk about all other things later:

If we compare that lip-syncing performance (not even doing that correctly, might we add) to Ali Zafar’s performance, we’ll see how badly it was needed. Even though some people have been confused with the recent ongoing struggle between AZ and Shafi to ward off their differences and settle their dispute, we cannot help but imagine: who are we to take sides without even knowing any part of the story?

Here is Ali Zafar, putting his heart and soul into a performance:

I mean, who can be more entertaining than him? Just look at him go:

Not only his spectacular performances and his love for his fans with which he performs but Ali Zafar also did the head-stand push-up challenge too, rehearsing for the PSL 3 opening ceremony and creating an amazing hype for the audiences!

At the HBL PSL anthem launch, PCB Head of Marketing Sohaib Shaikh issued a claiming:

“With the first three HBL PSL anthems, Ali Zafar did a fantastic job in composing and singing some memorable tunes. Keeping up with the same quality, this year we are proud to announce that Fawad Khan has sung our new anthem with a surprise performance by Young Desi. Composed and produced by Shuja Haider, this anthem will surely rock all the fans to its beat, Khel Deewano Ka.”

We sure hope that PSL decides to bring back Ali Zafar into the game, because we all know that he is one of the best performers we have in our country, along with the likes of legends like Atif Aslam, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Sajjad Ali, Strings….well, you get the point.

Apart from all this, let’s see some of the Twitter reactions for this year’s performances:

Did we got short of other singing artists that the vocals for PSL4 anthem were handed over to Fawad khan? What bland project it has been So far.#psl4 — ABDULLAH🔱 (@Mu_Abdullah1) February 8, 2019

