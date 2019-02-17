Youngsters Haris Rauf, Umer Khan praised for PSL performances

Lahore Qalandars’ Haris Rauf and Karachi Kings’ Umer Khan impressed the critics with their brilliant bowling spells during the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It was the 12th over of Lahore Qalandars innings against Karachi Kings in PSL. Imad Wasim, the Kings captain, handed the ball to 19-year-old Umer Khan to bowl against the most destructive batsman in the world, AB de Villiers.

It was already a dream come true moment for Umer, after all, he was bowling against AB, the man himself. But it was a fairy tale unreeling slowly before his eyes when he got him out.

“It was my dream to bowl against AB de Villiers, I didn’t only bowl but Allah also helped me to claim his wicket which doubled the joy for me, it’s certainly the greatest moment of my life,” Umer said after the game.

Umer is originally from FATA but his family settled in Taxila where his father repairs puncture on tyres.

Despite financial difficulties, Umer’s father did all he could to help his son achieve his dreams.

“I can’t thank my father enough for everything he has done for me,” the young spinner said, hardly able to hide his beaming smile.

Umer played junior level cricket for FATA and also in Taxila, where he was spotted by former Pakistan Test cricketer Nadeem Khan who brought him to UBL for further training.

On Nadeem’s recommendation, Umer was also included in Emerging Asia Cup squad in 2016 where he claimed two wickets in a game but didn’t get any further chances.

“I am from FATA and I started playing cricket when I was in grade five. There were very few opportunities, my family was not well off, but it did not deter me as I always wanted to be big in cricket,” said Umer.

“I took six wickets in an innings on my first-class debut where Kabir Khan watched me and told Karachi Kings about me.”

Umer added that he would work tirelessly in the nets to groom himself further using abandoned tyres as stumps.

The spinner said he idolises Sri Lanka great Rangana Herath and aims to get himself recognised by performing well in PSL.

“I will try to give my best whenever I get a chance so that I can achieve my dreams.”

HARIS RAUF:

On the other hand, Haris bowled the most memorable bowling spell of his life to help Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by 22 runs in Dubai, taking four wickets for 23 runs.

“It’s like a dream come true for me,” Haris said after receiving the Player of the Match award for his fairy tale performance.

“I had never played proper cricket before appearing in the trials for Qalandars, it was the first time I bowled with the hardball,” he recalled.

The 25-year old gave credit to Lahore Qalandars for “changing his life” saying that it is all because of the hard work by the franchise, especially Director Cricket Operations Aaqib Javed and CEO Atif Rana.

“I am with them for over one and a half year, they sent me to Australia as well where my cricket was improved a lot,” he said.

Talking about the game against Karachi Kings, he said that his only aim was to restrict their batting.

“My favourite wicket of all four was the one of Mohammad Rizwan as I had fumbled a catch just before that over.”

Haris said that he had never trusted cricket trials before coming to the trials conducted by Qalandars for the player development programme.

“I always thought that these trials are just to accommodate players who have connections but Lahore Qalandars’ player development programme is different and it indeed gives players a chance to show off their talent,” he said.

Haris said that before joining Lahore Qalandars, he used to work at a local market in Rawalpindi for daily wages of Rs 250 to 300, but then the Qalandars offered him a contract.

He has been bowling consistently with speeds of 140km/h+ and has already set his eyes on higher goals.

“I want to deliver the fastest ball in PSL, and Insha’Allah I will do that in this tournament,” he shared.