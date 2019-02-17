Watsons leads Gladiators to victory against United

Shane Watson led the Quetta Gladiators to victory with an 81-run knock against Islamabad United in the sixth match of the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Gladiators beat United by seven wickets after the latter set a 158-run target.

Alongside Watson’s 81 runs off 55 balls Umar Akmal also put 44 runs on the scoreboard for Quetta.

Earlier, Islamabad United lost the toss and were sent in to bat. WD Parnell led the scoreboard for United with 41 runs while Asif Ali scored 36 runs and Hussain Talat scored 30.

Islamabad’s innings ended 157-3 despite a challenging bowling spell from Quetta. Sohail Tanvir claimed four wickets along with Fawad Ahmed who picked up three wickets and Mohammad Nawaz who took a single wicket.

Umar Akmal’s 75-run blitz paved the way for Quetta Gladiators, who are currently leading the series point table, to defeat Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Defending PSL champions, Islamabad United clinched the 2019 PSL opener against Lahore Qalandars by five wickets. However, on Saturday they lost against the Multan Sultans by five-wickets.

LINE-UPS:

Quetta Gladiators XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Dwayne Smith, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ghulam Mudassar, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Fawad Ahmed

Islamabad United XI: Ronchi, Rizwan Hussain, Delport, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Sami (Capt), Rumman Raees, Samit Patel