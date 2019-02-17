Sindh govt taking steps to help special persons in getting CNICs: Qasim Naveed

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that provincial government is taking steps to eradicate difficulties for special persons in getting Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

He stated this while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Sunday. Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Secretary Khalid Chachar, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh, NADRA Director Operations Shankur Ghori and other officers attended the meeting.

Syed Qasim said that for the purpose of issuing CNICs to special persons, NADRA will hold camps in all districts gradually in collaboration with DEPD in Karachi and the second camp of its kind will be held on February 18 at Tando Muhammad Khan Civil.

The CM’s special assistant assured that the Sindh government was taking all measures to provide relief to special children and persons and camps for providing CNICs to special persons would be held gradually in all districts.

Meanwhile, the meeting was informed that as many as 28 centres had been established across the province to provide special certificates to special persons.

In this regard, all staff posted in these centres has been directed to cooperate with special persons when they come for the certificates. It is to mention here that for awareness on the issue, advertisements in all leading newspapers in Sindhi, Urdu and English have also been published.