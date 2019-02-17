Qalandars defeat Kings by 22 runs

Lahore Qalandars have defeated Karachi Kings by 22 runs in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League. The comfortable victory comes as a first win for the Qalandars in the fourth edition of the PSL.

Qalandars’ Haris Rauf was the man of the moment with four wickets to his name. The play was briefly delayed due to rain.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to bring the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the country next year, according to his special assistant.

Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq tweeted on Saturday, “Empty stadiums at PSL matches in UAE justify PM Imran Khan’s decision to move the entire PSL to Pakistan next year.”