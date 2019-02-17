Protest held against power outages in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A strong protest demonstration was held against prolonged power outages here on Sunday.

According to the details, a large number of people hailing from UC-48 Dag Peshawar came out of their homes, blocked the road and held a protest against power load shedding in the area.

They chanted slogans against Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for failure to ensure smooth flow of electricity in UC-48, Dag.

The protesters were of the view that unscheduled load shedding has adversely disrupted their routine life.

They demanded of the PESCO chief to take notice of the situation and ensure smooth power supply in the area.