Property dispute leads to four murders in Lahore

LAHORE: A dispute over property claimed four lives on Sunday.

According to details, a man named Maqsood shot his 52-year-old sister Nasreen and 12-year-old niece Bisma Ghazi at Ghazi road.

His other sister, Parveen and 8-year-old nephew Ahmed also sustained bullet injuries as Maqsood fled the scene. The two injured were transported to Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to receive medical aid.

However, when police raided the crime scene upon information from suspect’s brother, Shahid, Maqsood opened fire again which claimed his brother’s life and injured four police officials. The accused also died after being unable to dodge bullets from the police officials.

It was reported that Factory Area Station House Officer (SHO) Ateeq Dogar was among the four injured who were shifted to LGH for treatment.

However, another sister has blamed the police for Shahid’s death because they allegedly used him as a human shield during the raid.