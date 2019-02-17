People’s life, honour not safe in Sindh: PTI MPA

KARACHI: Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday said that the life and honour of poor living in Sindh were not safe.

Sheikh expressed his opinion during his visit to Kotri to attend the funeral of 15-year Sheerin Mazari, a special person who was murdered after being raped.

Later, talking to the media, he said that in Sindh, life and honour of the poor were not safe.

He said it was the constituency of Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah but no Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader had visited the bereaved family to offer condolence.

The PTI leader also visited Bilawal Medical College and hospital of Kotri. Patients present there complained about the lack of facilities.

Haleem Adil said that the PPP government did not even think about the credibility of their chairman Bilawal.

“The name of the hospital is after Bilawal and the constituency is of the Sindh chief minister, but medicines are not available for patients. The hospital is littered with garbage and contaminated water was being supplied to patients. He said that the hospital was virtually turned into a butcher house. Despite the budget of billions of rupees, no facilities were there for patients,” he lamented.

He said the rulers of Sindh had deprived people of healthcare facilities and the corrupt rulers would soon be ousted because of the curses of poor people.