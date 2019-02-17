MBS visit to strengthen ‘historical bilateral ties’: PM

— Claims planned Gwadar oil refinery will ‘boost local production’

— Asserts Pak ‘will not let anyone attack Saudi Arabia’

— Posters put up in capital to welcome the envoy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s maiden visit to Pakistan as an example of historical bilateral ties between the two countries.

In an exclusive interview to Saudi Gazette, the premier said that the visit will “strengthen the diplomatic support of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and” and will improve the economic relations of the two countries “by identifying new avenues of investment and as well as joint ventures between the two countries”.

During the visit, the prime minister asserted that “all aspects of bilateral, regional and global issues, ranging from bilateral cooperation in the economic, diplomatic, political arenas to collaboration in regional peace and stability, especially of relevance to the Muslim Ummah will be discussed”.

PM Imran claimed that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have “similar stance” on regional and global security. “This visit will be an opportunity to discuss key regional and global security issues as the two countries can also exert their energies and influence in facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan,” he said.

Speaking of Saudi investment in Gwadar in the shape of an oil refinery, PM Imran said that it would “boost local production as the exchange of skills and transfer of technology would enhance competition and increase the productivity of local refineries”.

“It would also complement the projects under the CPEC. This, of course, is just the beginning of our cooperation and we would like to build upon the successes of this project to further expand cooperation in other areas as well,” he added.

Responding to a question, the premier stressed that “it is Pakistan’s stated position that it will not allow anyone to attack Saudi Arabia. Pakistan will always stand with Saudi Arabia whenever it faces a threat in any form to its security and sovereignty. We want Saudi Arabia as safe and secure as we want Pakistan to be.”

ISLAMABAD DECKED FOR SAUDI ROYALS’ VISIT:

The federal capital has been decked with posters to welcome the Saudi crown prince who along with a 40-member delegation and contingent of royal guards, will be reaching the federal capital on Sunday on his first state visit to Pakistan since becoming the heir to the throne.

Earlier scheduled to start on February 16, the two-day visit of the crown prince was delayed on Friday owing to unknown reasons, however, the programme with regard to the prince’s stay in Pakistan will remain unchanged.

Seven planes from Saudia Arabia have landed at the Noor Khan Airbase and 221 people have arrived in Islamabad so far.

Extensive security arrangements have been made in view of the Saudi crown prince’s visit. The red zone has been completely sealed and Rangers will overlook security for the next two days. Monday has been declared a public holiday. Big portraits of Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and President Arif Alvi have been erected on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad. Banners and posters inscribed with slogans of Pak-Saudi friendship and fraternity have also been put on display along the roads. A formation of JF-17 thunder jets will escort the jet of the crown prince when it will enter Pakistan’s airspace and he will be given a twenty-one gun salute. According to the Foreign Office, the visit will see Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign a number of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in diverse sectors.

The two countries will also discuss ways to develop a robust follow-up mechanism to ensure effective implementation and quick progress on tangible areas of cooperation during the visit that is expected to significantly enhance bilateral ties in all spheres.