Litigants must carry ID cards, relevant documents to enter SC on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan on Sunday advised clients who have cases in Supreme Court to carry their national identity cards and documents relevant to their cases.

A spokesperson of Islamabad police, while quoting DIG security, said that clients must carry CNICs and documents related to their case for the entry in the red zone and Supreme Court. He said no one would be allowed to enter in the red zone and Supreme Court without an ID card.

The spokesperson said the police will facilitate the employees of the Supreme Court in their entry in the red zone.

As per the press release of Supreme Court, the apex court will remain open on February 18 and will hear cases as per the cause list.

The apex court has directed the Ministry of Interior to facilitate lawyers, litigants and the SC staff at entry points in Islamabad to reach the court.

The federal government on Saturday announced a local holiday on Monday in the federal capital owing to the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The federal government has issued a notification to all federal government and federal secretariat offices situated on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad to remain closed on February 18, Monday.

In addition, the day has been declared as local holiday ‘within the revenue limits of Islamabad’ in lieu of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to the capital, a tweet from Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.