Imran’s visit to KSA set new direction for Pak-Saudi ties: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will be given ‘historic’ welcome when he reaches Pakistan on a maiden visit on Sunday.

Speaking to media here, Qureshi said Pakistan and Kingdom Saudi Arabia (KSA) had long-lasting ties. “PM Imran’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia provided a new direction to ties between the two countries.”

The minister appreciated reduction in visa fee by Saudi Arabia.

He reiterated that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia weren’t that smooth. “It’s going to be an important visit of a high-profile Saudi delegation led by the Crown Prince.”

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is arriving in Pakistan on a maiden visit to the country on Sunday. Prime Minister Khan will personally receive the Saudi delegation.

During his two-day visit, the crown prince will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including members of Saudi Royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen.

Earlier, two special airplanes carrying a high-powered Saudi delegation of 19 members landed at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi this morning.

The government of Pakistan, in a bid to accord an ‘unmatched’ welcome, has arranged JF-17 Thunder jets in order to escort the visiting dignitary as soon as the Saudi Arabian delegation enters into Pakistan’s airspace.