Govt offices, ministries in Islamabad to remain closed on Monday

ISLAMABAD: All the offices of the federal government and federal secretariat on the Constitution Avenue except the essential staff of the ministries and departments of interior, finance, cabinet, foreign affairs, information and broadcasting, commerce and trade, Board of Investment, President Secretariat and the prime minister’s office will remain closed on Monday.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan will remain open on Monday and will hear cases as per cause list.

According to a press release, the Ministry of Interior will facilitate lawyers, litigants and staff of the Supreme Court at entry points to reach the apex court easily.