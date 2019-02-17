Four FC men martyred as security check post attacked in Panjgur

PANJGUR: Four FC men were martyred when armed men attacked a security check post here on Sunday.

According to details, unknown miscreants stormed a security check post in Gawargo area of district Panjgur of Balochistan.

Four FC personnel including Lance Naek Abdul Rehman, Naseebullah, Noman and Haq Nawaz were martyred in the attack. The assailants fled the scene after the attack.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The FC and Levies cordoned off the area launched search operation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the attack and termed it a conspiracy to create hurdles in the ongoing development process and to destabilise the peace of the province.

He vowed that culprits behind the attack would be traced and brought to book.

Jam Kamal said that our security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror and no one would be allowed to sabotage the peace of the country.