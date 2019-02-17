FIA arrests three persons accused of leaking CSS papers

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested three people, including two government employees, for their alleged involvement in the leaking of the CSS exam papers.

FIA said the arrested persons were involved in leaking the CSS exam papers in return for massive sums of money hours before the start of the exam.

The agency had received a complaint about a group of people allegedly involved in leaking the CSS exam papers, said an FIA official.

Acting on the complaint, it raided an office of one of the accused persons located on Kacha Lawrence Road and took him into custody. He was identified as excise and taxation officer Syed Tajjamul Hussain Naqvi.

Later, FIA arrested his two accomplices following information provided by him during interrogation.

It has lodged a case against the suspects at the Anti-Crime Circle police station in Lahore and launched an investigation into the matter. Other people involved in the leaking of papers are likely to be arrested.