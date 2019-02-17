Fawad tells Hussain to ‘refrain from foreign visits on Senate funds’

— Claims ‘some people’ are being denied Indian immigration

— Senator tweets ‘Pak should disallow use of territory against other countries’

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed “should refrain from undertaking foreign tours on Senate funds”.

The information minister was responding to a tweet in which Hussain had called upon Pakistan “to set its own house in order [and] not allow its territory to be used against any other country especially in context of Iran’s current complaint following last November’s release of five Iranian soldiers who had been held captive by terror groups on Pakistan soil”.

Pakistan too, must set its own house in order: not allow its territory to be used against any other country, esp in the context of Iran’s current complaint, following last November’s freeing of 5 Iranian soldiers who were kidnapped/held captive by terror groups on Pakistan soil — Mushahid Hussain (@Mushahid) February 17, 2019

Fawad responded: “India is not offering immigration to some people, otherwise we would have gotten rid of them. No matter how much order you make in the House, you won’t become the foreign minister and nor would you be satisfied with the steps [taken by the government]. ”

“Please refrain from making foreign tours on Senate funds. I am surprised that you were asked to represent Kashmir. Thank you for your services”, he remarked sarcastically.