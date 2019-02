by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: The elite Dolphin Force has taken ten people into custody after recovering a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

During snap checks in the Baghanpura locality, the police force stopped two cars with five people each and foiled an attempt to transport the weapons.

According to reports, 16 rifles, 10 pistols and hundreds of bullets were seized from their possession.

Baghanpura Police has taken them in custody and started an inquiry.