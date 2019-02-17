De Villiers to lead Lahore Qalandars till Hafeez’s recovery

Lahore Qalandars captain Mohammad Hafeez will not be able to play for his side in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) owing to his injured thumb while star batsman AB de Villiers will captain the Qalandars till his recovery.

Hafeez injured his thumb during Qalandars match against Karachi Kings in Dubai on Saturday. Hafeez will not captain his side against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday and AB de Villiers will take over from him till he recovers, media reports said.

According to Lahore Qalandars officials, Hafeez has been advised to rest for a few days following initial scans conducted after he was hit on the thumb.

“Hafeez won’t be playing today. In his absence, AB de Villiers will lead the team,” Qalandars manager Sameen Rana said.

He added, “A timeline on his return will be known after further discussions with experts but we are hopeful that he will be back with us in later part of the tournament.”

Hafeez is likely to miss a major part of the tournament, reports added.