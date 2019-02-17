Around one million Afghans living in Pakistan registered recently: UNHCR

CHAGHI: Around one million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan have been registered recently while 4.4 million Afghans repatriated to their home country so far.

This was stated by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Qaiser Khan Afridi here at a press conference on Sunday.

He said at present some 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees were living in Pakistan. He said the UNHCR provided cash support of US$ 200 each to Afghans at the time of their repatriation to their homeland.