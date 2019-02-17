A distant sound of war drums

JeM puts Pakistan on the defensive

The world powers failed to dissuade India from practicing state terrorism against Kashmiri freedom fighters. It is understandable on the part of a short-sighted young man who suffered humiliation at the hands of Indian law enforcement agencies to lose his calm and fall into the trap of a terrorist outfit hunting for recruits. The horrific Pulwama incident however will be used by BJP government to employ even more repressive methods to crush the Kashmiris’ heroic struggle. The incident could weaken for a while the voices that were being raised all over the world against the brutal methods used by Indian law enforcement agencies to suppress the unarmed youth demanding freedom.

According to his video message the once tortured Adil Ahmad Dar had joined JeM’s ‘fidayeen’ squad. As JeM chief Masood Azhar operates from Bahawalpur this has provided an opportunity to Modi to point the finger at Pakistan. The Pulwama killings would be used by BJP which was losing popularity among Indian voters to try and win the elections by generating a hate wave against Pakistan. The incident would also throw cold water on whatever attempts were being made by peaceniks from Pakistan and India to strengthen people to people relations.

The Pulwama killings have led to condemnations from all over the world along with expressions of solidarity with India. Saudi Arabia said it strongly condemned and denounced “these cowardly terrorist acts and stands with India against terrorism and extremism”. The UAE also expressed solidarity with the government and people of India in their fight against violence and extremism. Similar messages have been sent to Modi by the regional countries and European nations. The White House has called on Pakistan “to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region.” Similar messages have been sent by Secretary Pompeo and NSA John Bolton. This despite claims by Foreign Minister Qureshi of Pakistan having developed strategic ties with US. While Pakistan needs to continue to extend political and moral support to Kashmiris’ freedom movement it has to take out or expel all terrorist networks from its soil.