2.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan

QUETTA: An earthquake of low intensity jolted various districts of Balochistan on Sunday, resulting in minor property damages, however, no casualty was reported.

According to the geological wing of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale were felt in Quetta, Chaghi, Jaffarabad, Kalat and other districts of Balochistan.

People rushed out of their homes, shops and other buildings as the tremors were felt. Walls collapses and minor damages were incurred in some dilapidated houses and buildings.

The epi-center was of the quake was reported to be 60 kilometer south-west of Kalat, 12 kilometers deep inside the earth crust.