US backs India’s right to self-defence over Kashmir attack

NEW DELHI: The United States (US) supports India’s right to self-defence against cross-border attacks, India’s foreign ministry said on Saturday after a deadly car bombing in disputed Kashmir raised tensions with Pakistan.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton spoke to his

Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Friday night, promising to help

bring those behind the attack to justice, the Indian foreign ministry

added in a readout of the phone call.

The ministry said the two NSAs vowed to work together against all regional and global threats, and “resolved to hold Pakistan to account for its obligations under UN resolutions”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a strong response after a suicide attack reportedly claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) killed 44 paramilitary policemen in occupied Kashmir.

Modi, who is facing an election in the next few months, has

called a meeting of political parties on Saturday to build

support for action against Pakistan.

Islamabad has strongly condemned the attack and rejected India’s allegations.

The attack outside Srinagar saw explosives packed inside a van rip through buses in a convoy of 78 vehicles, carrying some 2,500 members of the Indian force.

Two buses, with 35 people each, bore the brunt of the massive blast, heard miles away, around 20 kilometres from Srinagar on the main highway to Jammu.