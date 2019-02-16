Umar Akmal anchors Gladiators win against Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators won by six wickets and two balls remaining against Peshawar Zalmi in their first game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season four after Umar Akmal knocked a phenomenal 75 and scored winning runs for his side.

Zalmi scored 155 for the loss of four wickets in the first innings. The last two men to remain standing were L A Dawson and Misbahul Haq as the Gladiators took only four wickets in 20 overs.

The first Zalmi player down was Fletcher courtesy Mohammad Irfan at 2.2 overs whereas the second man down was Kamran Akmal who was caught by Rossouw off Mohammad Nawaz’s ball.

Shoaib Maqsood was the third scalp claimed by the Gladiators on Ghula Mudassar’s delivery.

The fourth wicket to go was K A Pollard which Mohammad Nawaz took.

The Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first against Zalmi.

In reply, Umar Akmal and Sarfaraz Ahmed put up a commendable partnership with Umar scoring a half-century before Sarfaraz got out at 37 on Wahab Riaz’s delivery.

Sarfaraz’s replacement D R Smith scored 11 in 9 balls.