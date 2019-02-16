Two children in Karachi die as fourth day of Sindh doctors’ strike enters fourth day

KARACHI: Two children died on Saturday morning after they were not provided medical treatment at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) here as health services in Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) and medical wards of government hospitals remained closed due to the doctors’ strike.

The strike that entered its fourth consecutive day on Saturday added to the problems of patients all across the province.

A number of patients returned from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Civil Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and other hospitals in Sindh.

The protesting doctors, expressing their mistrust in the provincial government, have said that although the Sindh government had accepted their demands to raise salaries, they would only resume duties after an official notification is issued in this regard.

Earlier on Friday, Sindh PMA General Secretary Dr Pir Manzoor Ali had said they were assured that the provincial government would issue notifications for the salary and promotions within three working days but the assurance did not materialise.

The Sindh Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and Sindh Young Doctors Alliance (YDA) have demanded enhancement in their salaries and pensions equaling their counterparts in Punjab, promotions for 2,000 to 2,500 doctors in BS-18 to BS-20 grades, regularization of contractual doctors and an end to rampant corruption.

While the strike has caused inconvenience to thousands of patients, some have headed to towards private hospitals and others have lost lives.