Supreme Coordination Council set up as govt awaits Saudi prince

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday disclosed that a Supreme Coordination Council (SCC) has been set up to strengthen the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The move was made in the background of a first two-day official visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan in which $21 billion worth of agreements – including a $10 billion oil refinery in Gawadar – are expected to be signed.

“The SCC affairs will be looked after by the crown prince and Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Chaudhry revealed.

Referring towards the agreements, likely to be signed during the crown prince’s visit, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) stalwart said that “the [expected] Saudi investment will be the biggest foreign investment in the history of Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that the premier will personally receive the de-facto Saudi leader – who will stay in the Prime Minister house during his stay in Pakistan.

The minister also observed that the government and opposition are on “one page” with regard to Pakistan’s ties with the world’s biggest oil exporter.

However, it was earlier reported that against the parliamentary traditions, the opposition members will not be invited to the official banquet to be hosted in honour of the Saudi prince.

The crown prince, who was expected to land on Saturday for

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the federal government has planned an unprecedented welcome for the prince as a six-member delegation of Saudi government reached Pakistan to oversee arrangements in connection with MbS’ upcoming visit.

According to the security plan, the crown prince’s plane would be escorted by jet fighters of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) till landing at Nur Khan Airbase upon arrival in Pakistan’s airspace.

All commercial flights will be suspended just after the crown prince’s plane enters Pakistan. All private planes will also be removed from Benazir Bhutto International Airport and Nur Khan Airbase. The crown prince will be taken to PM house by road amid tight security.

Special passes will be issued to security personnel’s appointed for the security of royal guests and without a pass, no security official will be allowed to be deployed on the route.

However, contrary to media reports, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat brushed aside the rumours of the city getting blocked and cellular service suspended during Prince the high-profile visit.

“God willing, everything will be normal,” he remarked in a tweet.

The deputy commissioner clarified that only red zone and some adjoining areas would have restricted entry for a certain time.