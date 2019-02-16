Sexual harassment complaint filed against NA secretariat official

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq on Saturday issued a notice to a National Assembly Secretariat officer who has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman subordinate, a local media outlet reported.

The woman – whose identity has not been revealed yet – lodged a complaint at the ombudsperson’s secretariat in which she accused Waseem Iqbal Chaudhry – a director at the NA secretariat in Islamabad – of repeatedly sexually harassing her.

The complainant also claimed that she took up the matter with officials in the higher echelons but was told to maintain silence.

“I was threatened of consequences,” she said.

Tariq has taken notice of the complaint and directed the accused to submit a formal response before February 20.