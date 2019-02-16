Saudi Arabia reduces visit visa fees for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Saudi Arabia here on Saturday announced that the Kingdom has approved a significant reduction in visa fees for Pakistanis.

According to a press release, the fee for single-entry visit visa has been lowered from SAR2,000 to SAR338, which, in dollar terms, equals a reduction from $533 to $90.

Meanwhile, the fee for multiple-entry visit visa has been slashed from SAR3,000 to SAR675, which in dollar terms, amounts to a reduction from $800 to $180.

The embassy further added that the new fee structure has come into effect from Feb 15.

In Oct 2016, Saudi Arabia had enforced a seven-fold hike in visa fees to do business in the kingdom. The higher visa fees was one of many moves adopted by the kingdom to cover a loss in oil revenue.