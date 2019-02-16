Sarfraz urges youngsters to step up in PSL

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has urged the talented players to show their mettle in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is one the gateways for securing prominence and breaking into international cricket.

The PSL’s one of the objectives is to promote and groom young players. From the past three editions, Pakistan have unearthed players like Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Agha to name a few.

Some of these players have already played for Pakistan and some are knocking at the doors of international cricket.

“Everyone is watching the PSL so I hope these young players with exceptional talent will take this opportunity to showcase their talent and perform,” said Safraz after his team beat Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in their opening match on Friday.

“The selection committee and management will surely consider if any exceptional talent is spotted during the PSL who can be picked for the national team. So, it’s up to these young players to work hard and hard and break into the national team,” Sarfraz said. “We always welcome a talented player in Pakistan team.”

Sarfraz praised the return-to-form innings of Umar Akmal whose 50-ball 75 not out spiced with seven boundaries and three sixes helped Quetta overhaul Peshawar’s modest 156-run target.

“Umar is a talented player and he can always do well for his team. If he continues to play like this, I’m sure he will soon make a comeback,” said Sarfraz.

Umar has not played for Pakistan since the tour of Australia in 2017.

Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur had also called upon the fringe players and those who lost their places in the national team to do well in the PSL as the selectors and team management will soon be finalising squads for the home ODI series against Australia, followed by the tour to England for five-ODIs and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.