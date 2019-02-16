PSL 4: Islamabad look to continue winning streak

DUBAI: Following the victory against Lahore Qalandars in their maiden match, the defending champions Islamabad United look to continue the winning momentum as they take on Multan Sultans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Islamabad United – two times champions – defeated the all-new Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the opening match of the fourth season of the celebrated Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday.

United, which feature many cricket heavyweights, is now eyeing victory over Ali Tareen-owned Multan Sultan who lost their opening match by seven runs against Karachi Kings in a nail-biter game on Friday.

Sultans’ captain Shoaib Malik will remain the centre of attraction as he smashed a half-century off 24 balls but could not spare his team the maiden defeat.

In the second play of the day, Fawad Rana-owned Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings which is expected to be close call as both the teams feature renowned domestic and international names.