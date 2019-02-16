Police arrest 11 suspected criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 11 suspects from different parts of the metropolis.

According to the details, police arrested a man who used to wear a police uniform and stop people on roads for snap-checking, following which he would deprive citizens of cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

The police said that the arrested accused was identified as Naseem Khan.

Police recovered weapons, fake police cards, police uniforms, snatched cash and valuables from the arrested criminals.

Separately, during search operations in New Karachi Industrial Area, Landhi and Chakiwara areas, the police detained 10 suspected criminals and recovered pistols, hashish and contrabands from their possession.