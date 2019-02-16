PM takes notice of NAB’s ‘disgraceful act’ against Dr Samad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the “disgraceful act” of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials against Dr Samad.

The NAB had arrested provincial Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Dr Samad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for allegedly misusing his authority. According to NAB, the accused made numerous appointments at different archaeological sites in gross violations of rules.

Taking to Twitter to take notice of the reports that NAB brought the only PhD in Sanskrit in Asia from Germany, a Fulbright scholar and gold medalist Dr Samad to court for employing low paid workers to ward off illegal excavations, the premier wrote:

“The NAB chairman should take action against those in his institution who are responsible for this disgraceful act.”