PM Imran decides to hold entire PSL in Pakistan next year

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to bring the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the country next year, according to his special assistant.

Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq tweeted on Saturday, “Empty stadiums at PSL matches in UAE justify PM Imran Khan’s decision to move the entire PSL to Pakistan next year.”

Empty stadiums at PSL matches in UAE justify PM Imran Khan s decision to move the entire PSL to Pakistan next year. Matches inshallah will be played in all the big cities of Pakistan with jam packed stadiums. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) February 16, 2019

Haq expressed confidence that the country will witness jam-packed stadiums in all the big cities once the franchise is brought to Pakistan.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi also tweeted in support of the decision.

When the series was launched in 2016, all the matches were held in Dubai and Sharjah, since the UAE has long been the ‘second home’ for Pakistan cricket.

The following year the fixtures were again played in the UAE, with the exception of the final, which was held in Lahore.

Last year, the two eliminator matches were held in Lahore and the final took place in Karachi.

In this edition of the league, eight matches have been scheduled to be played in Pakistan: three in Lahore and five, including the final, in Karachi.