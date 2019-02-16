PICTURES: Shehbaz Sharif enjoys quality time with wife after release from NAB custody

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday spent time with his wife Tehmina Durrani after being released from the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody in connection with the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.





Earlier in December, Durrani had expressed anger and disappointment over the delay in the formation of a medical board to examine the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, stating that his health was in bad shape.

“My visit to CM Shehbaz on Saturday disturbed me. As he is a cancer survivor, pet scans & blood tests were regularly conducted by his Dr in London. The tests taken in Islamabad showed some abnormal signs. A board of Drs was to be constituted to check them. That has still not happened. WHY?” she had tweeted.

Shehbaz was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in connection with the Ashiana Housing case on October 5, 2018, when he appeared before the bureau in the Saaf Pani scam investigation.

His arrest came several months after NAB apprehended two senior bureaucrats, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Khan Cheema and former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad. Shehbaz was the eighth accused to be arrested in the case.