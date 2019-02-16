Pak-India peace forum condemns Pulwama attack

–Pak, India chapters of PIPFPD stress need to probe Kashmir attack, resume unconditional dialogue

LAHORE: Pakistan chapter of Pakistan India Peoples’ Forum for Peace & Democracy (PIPFPD) has strongly condemned the Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Indian paramilitary troops and wounded at least 44 others.

“We express our deep condolences to the victims’ families, the Indian government and the Indian people for the loss of lives in this brutal attack,” they said in a statement issued here.

The statement further said that all civilised societies must prevent bloodshed and condemn killings, adding that it is equally important to understand the genesis of the attack and find ways to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future. It is also important to make sure that violence and war are not irresponsibly perpetuated in the name of avenging the blood of the deceased.

“In line with its principled position, PIPFPD unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and believes that such heinous acts of terrorism cannot be justified on any ground. We as a country which has been a victim of terrorism and has made huge, extensive and effective efforts to uproot terrorist groups in South Asia, we have paid high costs in that end and are determined to firmly continue this path, PIPFPD said and added that resorting to such bloody and inhumane methods by any groups and under any pretext and designation and with any intention was unacceptable.”

“PIPFPD (Pakistan and India chapters) jointly demand that instead of blaming Pakistan, India must conduct investigations into the attack that is a clear outcome of flawed Kashmir-centric policies of the Indian government and the misplaced claims of wiping out militancy from Kashmir,” the statement read.

It stressed on the need for Islamabad and New Delhi to resume composite and unconditional dialogue and make people of Jammu and Kashmir an inclusive part of it. “We hope relevant regional countries will cooperate to cope with the threat of terrorism and jointly uphold regional peace and stability,” the statement concluded.