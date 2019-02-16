NAB chairman takes notice of KP archaeology, museums director’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Saturday took notice of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Archaeology and Museums Director Dr Abdul Samad’s arrest.

According to a notification issued by the NAB, Justice (r) Iqbal has ordered for Dr Abdul Samad to be presented in Islamabad on February 18.

“The KP director of archaeology and museums should be presented along with his record and details of allegations against him,” the NAB chairman added.

“NAB values Dr Abdul Samad’s services to the nation and will ensure that his respect is maintained. Justice will be done in accordance with the law and Constitution,” he further added.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had termed the KP Archaeology and Museums director’s arrest a “disgraceful act”, calling for the NAB chief to “take action” against people who are behind the incident.