Maryam sees end to ‘night of oppression’

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of imprisoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday said the “night of oppression” will soon be over.

Speaking to reporters outside Jinnah Hospital where her father is admitted, Maryam said, “Soon the night of oppression will come to an end.”

Maryam was greeted with slogans and flowers as she arrived at the hospital.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif also visited the former premier at the hospital.

Speaking to the media, Shehbaz said, “Nawaz’s complete medical treatment should be conducted.”

Nawaz was shifted to Jinnah Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail on Friday after the Punjab government allowed shifting of the deposed prime minister from the central jail in Lahore. Jail officials had brought the former premier, who is currently under arrest in connection to the Al-Azizia reference, to the hospital.