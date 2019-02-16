Local holiday on Feb 18 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government on Saturday announced a local holiday on February 18 in the federal Capital owing to the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Crown Prince is scheduled to arrive here on a two-day visit to Pakistan on February 17.

However, as per a notification of the District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the offices of essential services in Islamabad, including Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, Police, IESCO, SNGPL and hospitals would remain open as per routine.