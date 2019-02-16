﻿ Khawaja Asif slams ‘privileged’ Azmi’s for ‘protecting status’ by cancelling Karachi trip | Pakistan Today

Khawaja Asif slams ‘privileged’ Azmi’s for ‘protecting status’ by cancelling Karachi trip

by News Desk , (Last Updated 7 seconds ago)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Saturday called out Bollywood veterans Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi or cancelling Karachi trip in the aftermath of the attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Palwama district, terming it a move to protect their status.

Responding to Javed Akhtar’s tweet announcing that the cancellation of his and Shabana’s trip, Asif wrote, “The most privileged of Indian Muslims protecting status and being apologetic about their identities, their conscience unmoved by atrocities endured daily by Kashmiris. Thousands blinded, martyred and orphaned… to them, this is not grim or outrageous.”

The Bollywood couple was scheduled to attend a conference in Karachi in honour of Shabana’s father, Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi.

The conference is scheduled from February 23 to 24 at the Arts Council of Karachi.



Related posts

Top