Judicial remand of Saad Rafique, brother extended till March 4

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique by 16 days in the Paragon Housing Scheme scam.

The National Account Ability Bureau (NAB) – which is probing into the notorious scam – produced Khawaja brothers before the court as their earlier 14-day remand ended on Saturday. The court, then, further extended the judicial remand by 16 days.

“Paragon Housing reference will be submitted in the court within the 90 days limit,” the investigating officer told the accountability judge Syed Najmul Hasan upon inquiring.

To this, the court ordered the anti-graft watchdog to “work fast and file the reference [so that the case can proceed]”.

While speaking to the media outside the court, senior PML-N leader complained that he was “brought in an outmoded armoured vehicle”.

“My leg pain increased as the vehicle was constantly jolting,” he added.

On February 2, the court, after rejecting the bureau’s appeal for an extension in their physical remand, sent Khawaja brothers to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

On December 11, the NAB Lahore arrested Saad Rafique and his brother former Punjab health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in connection with the Paragon Housing Society scam. Both are in NAB’s custody on physical remand.

The bureau has also initiated assets beyond means probe against the Khawaja brothers. Besides, the bureau is also looking into some contracts of buying locomotives during the tenure of Saad Rafique as railway minister.