Indian police arrests 13 Kashmiri youth after Pulwama attack

PULWAMA: Indian police and troops on Saturday arrested 13 Kashmiri youth during raids in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

These youth have been held at various police stations.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops and police personnel raided Midoora, Laribal, Kakapora, Marhama and other areas and picked up the youths in connection with an explosion at Lethpora in Pulwama that left 49 Indian soldiers dead on Thursday.

As per locals, soon after the Lethpora explosion, the forces’ personnel barged into the residence of a freedom activist, Mudasir Khan, at Midoora in Awantipora area of Pulwama on Thursday night. “The forces thrashed his family members, hurled abuses and ransacked their house,” locals said.

Massive deployment of Indian troops and police personnel has been made across southern areas particularly Pulwama, Awantipora, Tral and Sangam since Thursday night to conduct the raids.