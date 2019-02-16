Indian hackers attacked Pakistan’s foreign ministry website: FO

Indian hackers attacked the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said Saturday.

According to reports, the website is currently inaccessible from the United States, United Kingdom, Holland, Norway, Australia, and other countries.

Dr Faisal, in a comment to local media, said that India had stooped to such tactics out of fear of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) proceedings against Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. “India is trying to hurt us [Islamabad] in many different ways … but, we will not let them succeed in their nefarious designs,” he added.

The Information Technology (IT) department of the ministry initiated necessary steps to restore the website, the FO spokesperson said, adding the cyber attack was foiled in some countries with the help of preventive measure.

The cyber attack comes amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours following the Pulwama attack in which 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed in the Indian-occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been quick to point fingers at Pakistan for the Pulwama attack and threatened to take “revenge”. It also revoked Pakistan’s ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status.

The attack — which took place around 20 kilometres from the city of Srinagar on the main highway to Jammu — was the worst in Indian-occupied Kashmir in three decades.

Pakistan also launched a diplomatic offensive to counter Indian attempts to link Islamabad with Thursday’s attack. On Friday, Islamabad reached out to the five permanent members of the United National Security Council (UNSC) to offset the Indian propaganda.