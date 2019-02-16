Govt offices, ministries in Islamabad to remain closed on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday announced that government offices in Islamabad situated on the Constitution Avenue will remain closed on Monday, February 18, due to the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

“All Federal Govt offices situated on the Constitution Avenue except (essential staff of certain ministries) in the capital shall remain closed on Monday 18th Feb,” Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

Originally due to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday, the Saudi crown prince will be now be arriving on Sunday. Due to a change in his schedule, the government has announced the closure of offices on the Constitution Avenue.

Offices of several ministries and state institutions, including Prime Minister’s Office, President’s House (Aiwan-e-Sadr), Federal Shariat Court, Supreme Court, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Auditor General of Pakistan and Cabinet Block are located on this avenue.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 ahead of the Saudi crown prince’s visit.